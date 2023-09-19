People in Gloucestershire among most likely to donate an organ

Gloucestershire is one of the best places in the country for organ donation, according to the NHS.

It comes as NHS Blood and Transplant and Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust are asking people to confirm their organ donation decision or the register.

This week marks Organ Donation Week which runs from 18 to 24 September.

More than 7,000 people are currently waiting for a life-saving transplant across the UK.

Around 495,000 people in Gloucestershire have already declared their decision through the NHS Organ Donor Register.

Out of a total population of 645,000, this makes it one of the highest figures in the UK.

But across the country, most people have not confirmed their decision on the register - which is the best way for their family to know what they want.

Nine out of 10 families will support organ donation if their family member had confirmed their decision on the NHS Organ Donor Register.

Mark Haslam, clinical lead for organ donation at Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS FT, said: “Our message to people this week to encourage them to sign up to the Organ Donation Register(ODR) online is very simple.

"Just take two minutes to sign up to save up to nine lives. Giving someone the gift of life is surely the greatest gift you can give.

“Confirming your decision to donate on the NHS Organ Donor Register gives families the confidence they need to support your decision around organ donation at what is a difficult and emotional time.

"We need more people in Gloucestershire to confirm their decision on the register today in order to hopefully save more lives in the future.”

During this week, the Gloucestershire Organ Donation Committee is asking companies and colleges to encourage their employees and students to sign the Organ Donation Register.

Stagecoach are printing a sign-up message on their bus tickets.

Anthony Clarkson, director of organ and tissue donation and transplantation for NHS Blood and Transplant said: “We appreciate the support of the Gloucestershire hospitals during Organ Donation Week.

“Every day across the UK thousands of patients and their families are waiting for a life-saving call.

"But this can often only happen as a result of another family receiving very difficult news and supporting organ donation to help others. “

To find out more and confirm your decision, visit the NHS Organ Donor Register here.