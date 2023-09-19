A rare blonde hedgehog has been admitted to a rescue centre in the South West.

The orphaned hog arrived at Secret World Wildlife Rescue (SWWR) in Highbridge on 30 August, weighing just 160 grams.

Because the little hog was far too small to survive on its own, the rescue centre has been nursing it back to health.

European Hedgehogs are typically brown in colour unlike this blonde individual.

This hedgehog has a genetic condition known as leucism, causing a partial loss of skin pigmentation.

The hedgehog only weighed 160 grams on arrival. Credit: Secret World Wildlife Rescue

George Bethell, SWWR learning and engagement officer, said: "Although we don’t see many leucistic hedgehogs in mainland Britain, around 25% of the hog population in Alderney in the Channel Islands are of the blonde variety.

"This is not the first leucistic animal we have had at Secret World, last year we admitted a leucistic shrew that was a beautiful silver colour”.

In less than a month, this little hog has already put on over 100g in weight. It has been fed a mix of baby dog milk, cat biscuits and mousse.

"The hog will stay in our care until it reaches a suitable weight and can be released," George added.

SWWR says that if anyone finds an animal you think may be sick, injured, or orphaned, to call them on 01278 783250.