The ruins of a Grade II listed manor house have been put on the market in Cornwall.

Trehane Manor lies hidden in the nine acre grounds of Trehane House and Gardens.

The whole estate is on sale for £2,350,000 and is located around three miles east of Truro.

The sale of the Queen Anne manor house has been listed by estate agents Lillicrap Chilcott.

The firm has previously said it offers a "once-in-a-lifetime restoration opportunity" as permission has been given to renovate the derelict mansion.

Trehane House and Gardens is on the market for £2.35million. Credit: Lillicrap Chilcott

The listing for the entire estate reads: "Located in blissful rolling countryside just 15 minutes’ drive from the cathedral city of Truro.

"It's a wonderful opportunity to acquire a particularly handsome and beautifully appointed Grade II Listed country residence with over 4,000sq.ft. of accommodation.

"It includes a fabulous 5 bedroomed main dwelling plus a fantastic detached 2 bedroomed contemporary lodge house."

The Trehane estate dates back to the 13th Century, when Sir John Trehane appears in the list of soldiers who fought in the Spanish Armada landing.

In 1700, the then-owner John Williams built a new house for his family which was completed three years later.

The history of the Trehane estate dates back to the 13th century. Credit: Lillicrap Chilcott

The house then passed through the family until 1861 when it ended up in the hands of Captain William Stackhouse Church Pinwill - who was a serving officer in the Indian Army and did not return until 1868.

Trehane was requisitioned just before the Second World War and Austrian Jews fleeing the Nazis stayed in the house in temporary huts in the grounds.

It was damaged in a fire in 1946 and it has been left in the same state ever since.

The estate was then bought in 1962 by David Trehane who, despite his surname, had no connection with the house.

The ruin was beyond rescue but Mr Trehane did all he could to ensure the gardens were of a high standard before selling it to its current owner.

