A charity based in Bristol is feeding "1,500 families every week", prompting calls for more donations and support.

Family Food Action held an open day on 19 September to provide food poverty relief for children and families across Bristol.

It was held at the Ardagh in Horfield Common and brought together volunteers, partner organisations and food collections from 70 streets.

Volunteers sorting out food donations.

Anna Reese told ITV West Country that with the cost of living crisis very much ongoing for many families, these food packages are more necessary than ever.

Anna explained: "We are helping to feed 1,500 families every week. There’s a huge need… Families are desperate,” explained Anna.

“We order about £1200 worth of fresh fruit and vegetables every week and over £400 worth of dairy and that goes to needy families across Bristol."

Anna Reese is the vice chair of Family Food Action

Family Food Action also used financial donations from the community to purchase eggs, and halal meat.

They also bought toiletries, sanitary products and nappies, hoping to cater to the unique requirements of people receiving the packages.

“The cost of nappies has increased and now one of our partners has a rota for who can have nappies," she explained.

“Another partner actually breaks the bags of nappies in half because we just don’t get enough nappies donated, and people are really struggling to afford them,” Anna said.

Fresh veg ready for delivery

Volunteers began setting up around 9am ready for donations to be dropped off and sorted according to the intended families’ needs.

Once sorted, donations were picked up by drivers and delivered to local partners who will then distribute the supplies.

They will go directly to support children and families who are struggling to compete with the rising price of food.

Oil and baked beans being packed into plastic carrier bags.

Family Food Action’s community partners include The Vench, St Pauls, Southmead, May Park School and Felix Road Adventure Playground.

Find out how to donate or volunteer for Family Food Action here.