Cheltenham Town have sacked first-team manager Wade Elliott after the club’s failure to score in League One this season.

The Robins are bottom of the table following one draw and seven defeats.

A statement on Cheltenham’s official website read: “The directors would like to place on record their appreciation for Wade’s contribution since joining the club as a coach in September 2020, playing a significant role in the League Two title win and then the club’s highest finish alongside Michael Duff.

“He was named head coach last summer and went on to achieve the club’s second highest finish in his own right.”

Assistant manager Kevin Russell will take interim charge.