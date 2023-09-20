Police have issued a fresh appeal for information after two men were stabbed walking home in Bristol in July.

A confrontation occurred with an unknown third man in the Stapleton Road area at around 3.15am on 16 July.

The attacker reportedly left the scene in the direction of Fishponds Road.

Both men required medical treatment. One of them needed to go to hospital but has since been discharged.

The attacker is described by police as a man with short black hair, about 6ft and was wearing a denim jacket pulled over his hair, light blue jeans and white Nike Air trainers. He’s also said to have an Eastern European accent.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Avon and Somerset Police on 101 and quote reference number 5223169772 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.