A man who died during an incident in Devon has been named as 34-year-old Aaron Parrington.

On Sunday 17 September, Devon and Cornwall Police say they were alerted by members of the public to reports that a man had been seriously assaulted.

The incident took place at around 3.30pm on Ellacombe Church Road in Torquay.

Officers were sent to the scene along with the air ambulance but despite the best efforts of the emergency services, Mr Parrington died at the scene.

Mr Parrington’s family have paid tribute to him saying: “He was a loved father and son, who will be greatly missed.

"Although we are grateful for the support, we would ask that you respect our privacy at this time."

Two teenagers, aged 18 and 19, were arrested on suspicion of murder following Mr Parrington's death and remain in custody.

A police spokesperson said: "A warrant of further detention was granted by magistrates on Tuesday 19 September in relation to two men, aged 18 and 19, who have been arrested on suspicion of murder

"Both suspects remain in police custody while enquiries continue."

Detectives have set up a Major Incident Public Portal online where information can be provided by members of the public.

Anyone with information can also contact the police by 101 and quoting the reference number 50230252005.