A life-size model of a suffragette built using more than 30,000 Lego bricks has gone on display in Bristol.

The Hope statue, which took three people 171 hours to build, is being displayed in the Wills Memorial Building at the University of Bristol to help tell the story of women's suffrage in the UK.

It was originally commissioned by the UK Parliament in 2018 and stood in the House of Commons before going on tour around the UK.

In the early 20th century, Bristol had one of the highest levels of suffrage activity outside of London.

Hope was made out of more than 30,000 pieces of logo. Credit: University of Bristol

The University of Bristol, which was founded in 1876, was the first higher education institute in England to admit women on an equal basis to men.

People are being invited to come and see the statue, which is on display until Monday 9 October, to learn more about the city's suffrage history.

Professor Roberta Guerrina, director of the Gender Research Centre at the University of Bristol, said: “Hope’s arrival provides an opportunity to reflect on the history of the suffrage movement and consider the current challenges faced by women."

Hope will be touring the country in the lead up to 2028 which marks the 100-year anniversary of the 1928 Representation of the People (Equal Franchise) Act, which gave equal voting rights to women and men.