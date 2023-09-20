A road in Totnes is closed this morning because of a police incident.

The A385 was shut at around 4.30am.

The closure is in place from A385 Newton Road (Brutus Bridge Roundabout) to Coronation Road.

Devon Alert tweeted: "Brutus Bridge on A385 at Totnes is currently closed due to an ongoing police incident. Please use an alternative route."

It is currently unclear what the nature of the police incident is. Devon and Cornwall Police have been contacted for further information.