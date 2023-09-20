A man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in her 80s in a quiet Somerset village.

On Monday 27 March, 86-year-old Beryl Purdy died in her home in Broomfield, near Bridgwater.

David Parish, aged 36 and of no fixed address, was initially sectioned under the Mental Health Act.

He has now been charged with her murder, following his release from a secure mental health unit on 19 September.

Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT) Detective Inspector Deb Hatch said: "This is a positive step in our investigation into the death of Beryl, known as Bez to her friends and family.

"Our thoughts remain with the family during this incredibly difficult time and they continue to be supported by specially trained a family liaison officer.

"We will continue to carry out our investigation and seek to provide the family with the justice they so rightly deserve.

"We hope this news will also be welcomed by the local community which we know Bez was a much-love member of."

Parish will appear at Taunton Magistrates' Court on 20 September.