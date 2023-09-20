A man in his 20s was punched in the face and subject to homophobic and transphobic abuse in a Bristol bar, prompting a police investigation.

Officers have released CCTV of a man they want to speak to following the attack.

The incident happened on 29 July at around 3.30pm in Turtle Bay on Cheltenham Road.

The victim suffered injuries to his face and body which required hospital treatment.

Police Constable Matthew Lawson from Avon and Somerset Police said: “This was a vicious and unprovoked assault which, due to the language used by the offender, is being treated as a hate crime.

“This is a worrying incident and we’re ensuring the victim gets any support he may need.

“We want to speak to anyone who recognises the man in the image, or who may have witnessed or even filmed the incident taking place.”

The man in the image is described as white, in his late teens or early twenties, about 5ft 10ins, of medium build, with medium-length brown hair which was shaved on the side and longer on the top.

He was wearing blue jeans and a black t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223182231.

Anyone who is a victim of hate crime is encouraged to report it online via the police's website or via True Vision.