A man who put a a knife to the throat of a woman in her 70s while robbing a Cotswolds charity shop has been jailed for nine years.

James Burton, aged 40, and of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to robbery and possession of a bladed article when he appeared at Gloucester Crown Court on Friday 15 September.

The court heard Burton had gone into Longfield Hospice charity shop in Painswick armed with a knife on 2 December 2021.

He held the knife to the throat of a customer, a 72-year-old woman, demanding money from her and the staff member behind the till. He was given money from the till and the customer before running off.

The woman and member of staff were left shaken but uninjured.

After an initial witness appeal proved unsuccessful, a reconstruction was filmed for BBC's Crimewatch Live which helped to identify Burton as the suspect.

Although he initially denied the offences, he later pleaded guilty in court. In mitigation, the court heard that Burton was a drug addict who had turned to drug use due to "significant difficulties" in his youth.

Detective Inspector Marcus McInerney, who supervised the investigation, said: "This was a particularly nasty robbery which had a significant impact on the local community and the victims.

"The offence was exacerbated by the dangerous behaviour of the defendant which could have had tragic consequences.

"I am grateful to the victims and witnesses in this case who were courageous and dignified throughout this frightening ordeal.

"I hope the lengthy custodial sentence and guilty plea provide some comfort to them."