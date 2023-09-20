A Wiltshire man has been jailed after a jury found him guilty of multiple sexual offences, including taking indecent photographs of a child.

David Griffin, 51, of Grasmere in Melksham, has been sentenced to five-and-a-half years in prison and will be placed on the sex offenders register.

A jury at Swindon Crown Court found Griffin guilty of taking indecent photographs of a child, incitement of a child to engage in sexual activity, sexual assault on a male, and three counts of voyeurism. The charges relate to three victims who are all now over the age of 18, Wiltshire Police said.

Detective Sergeant Jen Jeffcoat-Marsh said: “I would like to pay tribute to the bravery of the victims in taking the hugely difficult step of reporting these crimes to us and supporting our investigation into Griffin.

“We recognise how challenging it must have been for the survivors to help bring their abuser to justice.

“Whilst nothing can take away the emotional impact of the abuse that they suffered, I hope that seeing Griffin jailed today brings them some comfort.”

Wiltshire Police are urging victims of abuse to report it as soon as they are able.