Two stolen caravans have been returned to their owners after they were found by police in Wiltshire.

Amesbury Police Neighbourhood Policing Team found and seized the caravans at Bonnymead Park in Amesbury.

It comes as police crackdown on rural crime in National Rural Crime Week which takes place between 18 and 24 September.

Wiltshire Police said it has seen an increase in rural crime - particularly the theft of high value electronics, vehicles and equipment - since the pandemic.

There is no national definition for 'rural crime', but it is any crime which predominately affects rural communities and business.

Crimes include machinery and agricultural theft, livestock theft, livestock worrying, poaching, criminal damage, arson, heritage crime and wildlife crime.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Cooper said: “Although we have seen an increase in rural crimes over the past two years they are often under reported.

"I am asking members of the public to be alert and report any illegal activities they may be a victim of or witness in our rural communities.

"Rural crime is something that should concern everyone.

“To put things into perspective, rural communities cover 94% of the geographical area of Wiltshire and Swindon and 80% of the land is used for agriculture by 2,329 farms.

"However, there is only 36% of the population living in the rural areas and they are being hit almost daily by both opportunist thieves and organised crime groups", he added.