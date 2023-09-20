Half a dozen pockets of land owned by Cornwall Council are being auctioned off - some are available for as little as £1.

They include a track in Callington, a path in St Blazey and a verge in St Austell.

The land has been deemed "surplus to requirements" for the authority, so it is going under the hammer.

David Henwood from Clive Emson Auctioneers described what is available.

Land adjacent to Eastbourne Road in St Austell is also for sale. Credit: Clive Emson Auctioneers

He said: "There's an unusual old Cornish unmade track with hedges either side and grass growing in the middle.

"Some land is small and it's only ever going to be amenity land or additional garden space.

"Other plots are slightly larger, you may be able to get off road parking or a garage and for one you could potentially get a building on there, if planning requirements are met."

Mr Henwood also discussed the pricing of the land.

Land at Treleigh Industrial Estate in Redruth is available. Credit: Clive Emson Auctioneers

He said: "It could really vary and it all depends on the day, but I would expect some to go in the hundreds and one or two pushing up to £8,000 or £10,000."Mr Henwood explained that, while the auctioneers work with the council throughout the year, selling pockets of land this size is "unusual".

The auction is currently underway and is available for online bidding only.