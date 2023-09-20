The largest outdoor covered ice rink in the country will return to Weston-super-Mare this winter.

After a three-year break, the Tropicana will host the attraction from 7 November to 7 January.

The sizeable ice rink provides space for 400 skaters at a time, with various sessions throughout the day.

The sessions include ones for parents and toddlers, as well as silent discos.

The sessions include ones for parents and toddlers, as well as silent discos. Credit: Icescape

Councillor Mike Solomon said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming Icescape back to the Tropicana. This will once again see Weston become the region’s festive ice-skating capital.”

The councillor added that m ore than 120,000 people used the rink the last time it was in Weston-super-Mare.

Its return was initially put back because of a different attraction being hosted at Tropicana.

When an alternative venue was found, Icescape was confronted with an energy bill five times higher than the previous year.

At the time, councillor Mark Canniford explained, “The cost of energy in the other location we had agreed was going to be impossible for Icescape to make it work.”

Icescape's team are happy the rink is returning Credit: Icescape

Now he is glad the attraction is coming back, and said Icescape’s return to the Tropicana “is the cherry on top of a busy summer in Weston-super-Mare.”

Jamie Dann, operations director for Icescape, said the whole team cannot wait to see everyone back on the ice this festive season.

Tickets will go on sale through Icescape’s website next month.