Two cars and a van have crashed on the M5, causing the southbound carriageway to close.

Traffic is being held following the crash between junction 22 for Burnham-on-Sea and junction 23 for Bridgwater.

Emergency crews are at the scene and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

According to traffic monitoring site Inrix, there are delays heading southbound in Somerset.

It was first reported at around 9.08am on 20 September, and traffic is now building.

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson said: "We received multiple reports about a collision between three vehicles on the M5 southbound between Junction 22 (Burnham on-Sea) and Junction 23 (Bridgwater).

"No one has been injured however the motorway has been closed while emergency services and recovery attend the scene."

Inrix said: "M5 Southbound closed, queueing traffic due to accident, two cars and a van involved between J22 (Burnham-on-sea) and J23 A39 (Bridgwater North). Cameras show traffic is being held in all three lanes."

Updates to follow.