Watch as flooding hits Butlin's in Minehead

The Butlin's resort in Minehead is set to reopen on Friday 22 September.

The site was closed for four days after torrential rainfall led to flooding on Sunday 17 September.

The extreme weather damaged some of the accommodation units at the resort.

The pool, buffet restaurant and centre stage were also forced to close.

Butlin's has since apologised to guests for the inconvenience caused by the rainfall and flooding.

It has also been confirmed that some bookings for stays taking place until Thursday 19 October will be cancelled due to the damage caused.

Butlin’s in Minehead, Somerset

A spokesperson from the resort said: “After assessing the damage caused to our Minehead resort by the worst rainfall in decades, we can confirm we’ll be open from Friday 22 September with a full Butlin’s offering.

"However due to the extensive damage to a small number of accommodation units caused by the severe flooding and following third-party expert advice, we’re regrettably having to cancel a small number of bookings on upcoming breaks.

"We’ve done everything possible to accommodate guests and we never want to let anyone down. We’ll be contacting those impacted directly outlining their options including a full refund.”