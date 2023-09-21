Play Brightcove video

Avon and Somerset Police are looking to speak to these men

A man has been arrested after several laptops, tablets and wallets were stolen in Bristol.

Police say that two unknown men entered a communal hall in Temple Street at around 11pm on Sunday 23 July before the suspected robbery.

Officers believe the two men in this video have information which could help their investigation.

The first is described as being white, wearing a grey cap, black jogging bottoms, with white socks and black sliders. He is shown pushing a white bike and carrying a black rucksack on his back.

The second man is described as being white, wearing a black hoodie and black jogging bottoms. He is shown carrying a large sports holdall across his back and wearing blue reflective sunglasses on his forehead

One person, a man in his 30s, has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been released on police bail.