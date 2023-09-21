NHS bosses in Devon say they are preparing to take extra measures to keep patients safe as emergency departments are under pressure.

It could mean people in Devon who are not critically ill are sent away from A&E departments to seek care elsewhere.

Ambulances across Devon and parts of Cornwall may also need to take people to an emergency departments away from their nearest hospital.

It comes as the NHS in Devon has now entered OPEL 4 – the highest level of escalation – in light of the continued pressures.

NHS bosses in the county say a walk-out by junior doctors from 7am on Wednesday 20 September until 7am on Saturday 23 September has "left many hospitals facing difficulties in filling rotas, especially over the next two evenings".

In a statement, NHS Devon said it is preparing to deploy further measures if they are needed in coming days.

Dr Nigel Acheson, chief medical officer for NHS Devon, told ITV News West Country: "What we want to do is highlight the pressure we're facing. Also, to reassure the people of Devon that we are still here.

"Those who have either life-threatening emergencies or accidents should still use our 999 service as they normally would, or our emergency departments.

"But what we're really asking people to do is understand that we've got other measures in place for people who don't need that emergency or urgent care, but want advice instead."

More to follow.

