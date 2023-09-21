An e-fit has been released after a man was attacked with a 'blade' in Bristol and required surgery for his injuries.

The victim was assaulted on 20 June in Riverside Park in Peel Street, St Pauls, between 10.30pm and midnight, police say.

The victim described his attacker to officers as black, with short, black, curly hair, brown eyes and no facial hair.

He was described as being between 20 to 30 years old and of slim build.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "He was taken to hospital after being attacked with a bladed article.

"He sustained cuts to his forearms and hands, for which he received surgery. He is now recovering well at home.

"If you recognise the man in the e-fit or have any information which could aid our investigation, please contact 101 and quote reference 5223146017."