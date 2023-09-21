A Wiltshire homeowner has been assaulted with a plank of wood in an aggravated burglary after three men forced their way into their property.

It happened at around 10.30am on Sunday 17 September at an address in Solstice Rise, Amesbury.

The burglars then made off with car keys and a grey Peugeot 207 which was parked outside.

Wiltshire Police have since located the vehicle in Salisbury.

Det Sgt Darren Penny said: “We believe this was a targeted attack, however, it was extremely frightening for the victim.

"We believe the three suspects were wearing masks at the time and used a plank of wood to cause injury to the homeowner.

"Extensive enquiries are currently underway by the South Burglary Unit to identify those responsible and those living in Solstice Rise can expect to see an increased police activity in the area while officers conduct their investigation."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage which could help are being urged to call 101 and quote crime reference number 54230098446.

Alternatively, you can call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.