An investigation is underway in Bristol after 'transphobic' comments were made on a bus travelling to Nailsea.

Police say on 8 July, the same day of Bristol Pride, a man made transphobic remarks on the X7 bus travelling from the city centre.

Officers want to speak to the man pictured as they believe he might be able to help them with their investigation.

A spokesperson or the Avon and Somerset Police, said: "He is described as white, in his late 40s to early 50s, wearing glasses and a red and white football shirt.

"If you have any information or can help us in our investigation, please contact 101 and quote reference 5223163701."