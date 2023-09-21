The A30 in Cornwall is closed in both directions near Canonstown due to a serious crash - with drivers facing significant delays.

The road is shut between the A394 Longrock and A3074 St Erth.

Emergency services including Devon and Cornwall Police are at the scene of the crash which involved two vehicles.

It happened between the Rosevidney turn off and Collorian Lane.

Congestion is affecting traffic coming from The A30 Hayle Bypass and the A30 Newtown Roundabout.

Updates to follow.