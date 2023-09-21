Take That have teased possible upcoming performances in Bristol and Plymouth.

Ashton Gate Stadium in Bristol and Home Park Stadium in Plymouth have both shared photos on their social media of the band's logo projected onto the venues.

Earlier this year, Ashton Gate bosses promised a “bumper summer series” for 2024 and this first cryptic announcement could be the first of many.

The 90s boyband played at the South Bristol stadium back in May 2019 as part of the first year’s concert series in the newly renovated stadium. The logo appeared outside of the Lansdown Stand.

This year saw the stadium only able to squeeze one concert from Arctic Monkeys. During 2022 there were two concerts by Elton John.

The photos hint that the band could be touring soon Credit: Home Park Stadium

The logo also appeared outside the Home Park stadium on Wednesday night. It would be the band's first performance at the venue.

The rumours were also fuelled by Take That frontman Gary Barlow, sharing pictures of several football stadiums on his Instagram stories.

Looking at the band’s social media, no tour has been confirmed but they are releasing a new album called Windows on 22 September.

They’re also appearing on Zoe Ball’s Radio 2 show the same day and Zoe says there’s “exciting announcements to come”.

Gary Barlow shared 10 venues lit up on his Instagram stories including Nottingham Forrest and M