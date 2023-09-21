A woman was reportedly threatened with a knife during a road rage incident in Gloucestershire, prompting a police appeal for witnesses.

Gloucestershire Police officers were called to reports that the woman, who was driving a black 4x4, had been threatened by the occupants of another vehicle at around 5pm on 19 September.

She had left the motorway at junction 12 and was driving along the B4008 from Stonehouse towards Bath Road - when a silver Ford Mondeo, which was driving in front of her, braked suddenly and forced her to stop.

"She beeped her horn before the occupants got out of the vehicle and the driver then shouted and swore at the woman while holding a knife in his hand", a police spokesperson said.

The drivers then got back in their cars, carrying on their journeys, but the Ford continued to follow the victim towards Waterwells Drive in Gloucester before eventually driving away.

The driver of the Ford Mondeo was described as being a white man who was in his 30s, around 5ft 8ins tall and of a stocky build. He was bald and had a local accent.

Two other people were in the car at the time. One of them was a white man in his 30s, also around 5ft 8ins tall, of a slim build and had short dark hair. The second was a woman.

A number of drivers were in the area at the time and officers are asking anybody who witnessed the incident or has relevant dashcam footage to come forward.

Information can be provided to the force by completing the following online form and quoting incident 320 of 19 September.