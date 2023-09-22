The UK's biggest off-road motorsport event returns to Weston-super-Mare this weekend.

The 40th Weston Beach Race will welcome around 2,000 bikers from all over the world to compete in gruelling races.

The event takes place between Friday 22 September and Sunday 24 September along the town's seafront.

Over the past three decades, the Weston Beach Race has grown year-on-year and is believed to bring in around £10million to the local economy.

Residents and visitors can expect to see thrilling races, skilled drivers and heart-in-the-mouth stunts this year.

Bikers take on the six-mile long circuit.

What is the timetable for Weston Beach Race 2023?

Friday

Dave Thorpe Training Day: 10.00am-13.00pm

Saturday

Youth 125 / 250: 09.00am-10.30am

Youth 65cc: 11.00am-12.15pm

Adult Quad & Sidecar: 13.00pm-16.00pm

Awards Presentation: 17.00pm-17.30pm

Sunday

Youth 85SW/85BW: 10.00am-11.30pm

Adult Solo: 13.00pm-16.00pm

Awards Presentation: 17.00pm-17.30pm

What is the weather forecast?

Friday

Sunny spells and scattered showers, heavy at times, but generally less intense than they were yesterday.

Becoming mainly dry later in the afternoon with more in the way of sunny spells.

Widely breezy and rather windy on coasts. Maximum temperature 17C.

Saturday

After a chilly start, it will be a bright morning with sunny periods.

Probably turning cloudier through the afternoon but skies staying mostly bright.

Freshening southerly winds by the evening. Maximum temperature 17C.

Sunday

Windy on Sunday, perhaps with coastal gales and some rain by the evening. Maximum temperature 18C.

How much is a ticket for Weston Beach Race?

Weekend tickets for Weston Beach Race cost £60 for adults and £10 for children.

A ticket for either Saturday or Sunday costs £25 for adults and £3 for children.

There are also family discounts available.

Is there any parking?

West Beach Race organisers have partnered with Weston Cricket Club to provide parking.

People must pre-book a parking space and pick up your event tickets welcome office at the club.

The Weston Cricket Club is a short 10 to 15 minute walk from the event entrance.

For the day, it costs £11 for a car and £16 for a van.

There is limited disabled parking available at the event on the seafront along Marine Parade.