A coastal road in Torbay is being resurfaced for the second time after the original job was judged "sub-standard".

Contractors have been called in to re-do the work done in 2022, and will have to pay for it themselves.

Meadfoot Sea Road is closed this week, with no vehicles allowed from Daddyhole Road to Kilmorie Car Park. There is a diversion in place via Babbacombe Road.

Pavements along the waterfront are also closed, although there is still full pedestrian access.

Meadfoot Sea Road is an official site of special scientific interest, and runs alongside the popular Blue Flag beach.

A Torbay Council spokesperson said: “The current resurfacing in Meadfoot Sea Road is to remedy part of the scheme carried out in June 2022 which was found to be sub-standard.

“Around a third of the road surface and the whole of the footway laid last year has not performed as per the specification and is being removed and redone.

"The works are being carried out by the contractor at no cost to the council.

“A diversion route is in place for traffic via Babbacombe Road and through Wellswood. Access to the cafe and the beach is open as normal.”

Credit: Guy Henderson, Local Democracy Reporter