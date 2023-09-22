A man from Swindon has been found guilty of multiple counts of child rape.

Matthew Vandross, 30 and of Homington Avenue, denied any wrongdoing and went on trial at Salisbury Crown Court.

He was found guilty of four counts of rape of a child under 13, sexual assault by touching and 21 counts of digital penetration.

The victim was under the age of 10 when she reported the incidents to police with support from a friend who had witnessed what she had been through.

Detective Constable Mel Neal, from the child abuse investigation team, said: “Since the beginning of this investigation, we have worked closely with partner agencies to ensure the victims in this case received the appropriate support and safeguarding they required.

“This predatory offender took advantage of a vulnerable child and abused her in the worst and most horrific way.

"Not only that, but he made horrific threats towards her if she dared report his offending to police."

DC Neal went on to say: "I would like to personally pay tribute to the two children involved in this case – it is thanks to their bravery that we secured a successful prosecution.

"Both girls have shown extreme bravery and courage beyond their years, despite enduring such a traumatic ordeal.

"Working within the Child Abuse Investigation Team, we come to work every day to protect people like these two girls and secure some form of justice for them.

“I would urge anyone who has been a victim of sex abuse to report it to police – no matter how much time has passed since the offences took place.

"We are committed to targeting dangerous offenders like Vandross and will do everything we can to ensure they are put before the courts.”

Vandross will be sentenced on 15 November.