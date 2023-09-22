A 12-year-old girl was taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Somerset.

Investigating officers from Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for information following the collision on Wednesday 20 September.

Police say she was walking along Field Way in Highbridge between 8.15pm to 8.30pm when she suffered injuries in a crash involving a grey Vauxhall.

The driver remained at the scene and is helping police with their enquiries.

The girl was taken to Weston General Hospital for treatment. She has since returned home.

Avon and Somerset Police said in a public appeal: "Anyone who saw what happened or was driving in the area at the time and may have useful dashcam footage is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5223229053."