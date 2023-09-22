A woman stalked by a Wiltshire man for six months has told a court: “I was never so scared in my life before.”

Edward Vickers, 44 and of Hurly Lane in Pewsey, was found guilty of four counts of stalking.

Vickers followed his victim in his car, to shops and while out walking for six months, "making her scared to go about her day-to-day life", police said.

He was sentenced at Swindon Magistrates Court on 20 September.

Vickers was ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, given a 10-year restraining order, and needs to carry out up to 30 days of rehabilitation.

Detective Constable Sonja Lucas said: “I want to thank our victim and witnesses for their courage at coming forward and reporting Vickers to us.

“We would urge anyone who suspects that they are being stalked to tell us about it. We should all feel safe living and working here in Wiltshire.”

If you are a victim of stalking, you should call 101 or 999 in an emergency.