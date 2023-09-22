A stretch of the A30 in Cornwall will be closed on Sunday as police continue to investigate a fatal crash that happened in April.

The dual carriageway near Launceston will be closed overnight from 8pm on Sunday 24 September until around 2am on Monday morning.

Devon and Cornwall Police said forensic officers will be carrying out a visibility study of the scene following the crash on 30 April.

It happened on the westbound carriageway between Two Bridges and Plusha - and involved a grey VW Beetle and a grey Ford S-MAX.

The VW Beetle driver, a man in his 50’s from the Truro area, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Following a fatal collision on the A30 in April, National Highways will be closing the A30 westbound to enable officers to safely undertake a visibility study with the forensic team.

“The smaller local roads will be managed by a traffic management contractor to either turn traffic around or safely navigate it to the westbound and directing motorists to the connecting road between Lewannick and Plusha.

"We would like to thank the public in advance for their patience during this road closure, as our investigation continues.”

During the overnight closure, the Kennards westbound entry slip will be shut and traffic will be taken off the westbound exit slip.

Traffic will be diverted on to the A395, across to the A39 and back on to the A30 at Indian Queens.