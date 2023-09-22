Man accused of murdering church warden, 86, in Somerset home

A plea hearing will take place next month for a 36-year-old man charged with murdering a church warden at her home.

David Parish, of Halyard Drive in Bridgwater, is accused of murdering 86-year-old Beryl Purdy in Broomfield, near Bridgwater, on Saturday 27 March.

Avon and Somerset Police were called to reports of a burglary in progress at Mrs Purdy’s home at about 5.45pm. She was found seriously injured and died at the property.

Parish was arrested and initially sectioned under the Mental Health Act.

He was charged with murder after being released from a mental health unit on Tuesday 19 September.

He appeared before Taunton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 20 September and his case was heard at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 22 September.

Judge Peter Blair KC, the Recorder of Bristol, said: “I direct that he be remanded in custody.

“There will be a plea and trial preparation hearing on Friday 20 October.”

Parish, who is currently in Exeter Prison, did not attend the short hearing.

In a statement issued after her death, Mrs Purdy’s family said they were “devastated to have lost a dearly loved wife, mother and granny”.

They said: “Bez was a caring person who would help anyone in need and was very much part of the village, being a church warden for 20 years.

“We will miss her very much and we are all struggling to understand why this happened to such a lovely person.”