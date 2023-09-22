People are being urged to call 999 if they see a missing man from Devon.

There are welfare concerns for Ryan Dunne, 46, who was last seen in Newton Abbot on Wednesday 21 September. He is since believed to have travelled to the Paignton area.

Ryan is described as a white male, of slim build and around 5ft 9ins tall. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, jogging bottoms and trainers.

Devon and Cornwall Police said: "If you have seen Ryan or know of his whereabouts, please call police on 999 quoting reference 50230255500."