Police are looking for a man who exposed himself twice in the space of two days around Lyme Regis beach in Dorset.

The first incident happened at around 6.40pm on Saturday 9 September when the man was opposite the lifeguard post.

He was described as being white, aged in his 50s and bald. He was wearing a white T-shirt and blue shorts.

Then two days later police received a second report that between 3.30pm and 4.30pm on Monday 11 September a man was seen lying on the beach near to the beach huts on Marine Parade and was exposing himself.

The man was described as white and middle-aged. He was wearing a white baseball cap, aviator sunglasses, a grey tank top, blue shorts and white trainers.

Police Constable Megan O’Donovan, of Dorset Police, said: "We are continuing to investigate these incidents and, from our enquiries so far, we do believe that they are linked."

"I am appealing for anyone who witnessed these incidents or has any information regarding the identity of the man involved to please contact us.

"I would also urge anyone who captured any footage, such as mobile phone footage, on the beach around the relevant times to please review it for anything of relevance."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55230143296. Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.