The great-gran set to take on her first weightlifting competition at 80

Play Brightcove video

ITV West Country's Ellie Barker meets the great-grandmother picking up the pace in later life

A great-grandmother is planning to compete in her first weightlifting competition when she turns 80.

Doreen Marshall, who is 79, took up the sport after being introduced to it by her son.

But weightlifting is not the only adventurous activity Doreen, from Winterbourne in South Gloucestershire, has taken up in later life. She is also re-learning how to ride a motorbike, and has even tried her hand at sky-diving.

Ms Marshall said she wants "to go out with a bang" and show others that life doesn't end when you're older.

"I'd like people to say, my life's not at an end just because I'm near 80 or 70, or I've retired," she said.

"The word retired gives the wrong message. You're not retired from life."

She said she wants to promote having a good lifestyle, and only has one rule.

"You need to go to bed early. You need quality sleep. I like to be in bed by 10pm," she said.

Mrs Marshall has eight children and 21 grandchildren and is still surprising them with her goals and aspirations.

Her son, Andrew Marshall said: "Recently she said she would ride a motorcycle off a ramp and into a swimming pool, and I was like, where did that come from?

"The greatest compliment I can give her is the fact that everyone around her feels uplifted for being around her."

Mrs Marshall said she believes life is what you make of it, and hopes to inspire more people to feel the same.