The family of a man who was killed after being hit by a land train in Devon have paid tribute to him.

Kev Hayward-Smith died in Ilfracombe on Friday 1 September after becoming trapped by a land train in Hillsborough car park. He died at the scene at around 5.15pm.

A 61-year-old man from Ilfracombe was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving. He was released on bail until Friday 3 November, pending further enquiries.

Mr Hayward-Smith's family have now paid tribute to him and a GoFundMe page has been set up in his memory to give him the "send-off he deserves".

On the page, Mr Hayward-Smith's was described as a "much-loved husband" and "devoted" dad and step-dad as well as a "wonderful" granddad.

The family said: "Kev's life was filled with love, dedication, and cherished connections. As the devoted husband of Shirley for 36 years, a loving father to Lauren and Gabrielle, and a cherished stepfather to John, Natalie, and Helena, he embraced the role of family with open arms.

"His journey extended to being a granddad to 13 and a great-granddad to four. He was a man well-liked by everyone, a testament to his kindness, warmth, and genuine nature.

Kev was married to his wife Shirley for 36 years. Credit: BPM Media

"Kev was more than just a patriarch; he was the heart of a sprawling family tree, with branches reaching far and wide.

"He loved not only his own children but also those who came into his life through love and marriage. His legacy lives on through the laughter of grandchildren and the joy of great-grandchildren, a testament to the love he sowed.

"Tilly, his faithful companion, was more than just a dog; she was his confidant, a loyal friend who mirrored the unwavering loyalty and affection he gave to his family.

"Their bond was a source of comfort and joy, a testament to his nurturing spirit.

"Kev's love for adventure led him to the sun-kissed shores of Turkey, where he found solace in its culture, cuisine, and warm hospitality. Those holiday memories will forever be cherished by those who shared those precious moments with him.

Kevin Hayward-Smith with his daughter Lauren Smith. Credit: BPM Media

"As a hardworking builder, Kev left his mark not only on the places he worked but on the hearts of all who knew him.

"He was equally skilled with a cue on the pool table and darts in hand, sharing countless laughs and unforgettable moments with friends and loved ones.

"The tragic accident that took Kev from us leaves an indelible void in our hearts. Yet, we find solace in the knowledge that his love, laughter, and enduring legacy live on in the lives he touched. He leaves behind a family bound by the love he so generously gave.

"Rest in peace, Kev. You will be deeply missed, but your love and legacy will forever be a guiding light in our lives, reminding us of the profound impact one soul can have on a family's journey."