A man has been arrested for assault by beating after an alleged incident in Frome.

Avon and Somerset Police say a woman, who had a pushchair with her, was grabbed and dragged up a street in the town.

The force were called by a concerned member of the public at around 5.30pm on Sunday 3 September.

It is reported the man and woman were arguing in the Wallbridge and Portway area before the alleged assault took place.

A spokesperson for the force said: "It has since been confirmed that a 25-year-old man was arrested that same day on suspicion of assault by beating.

"He’s been released on conditional bail while further enquiries are completed."

Investigating officers are now keen to hear from anyone with information on what happened.

The spokesperson added: "Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to please call 101 and quote reference number 5223213705."