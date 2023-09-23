Police are looking to identify a man after a coffee shop employee was assaulted at a Bristol shopping centre.

Avon and Somerset Police have released a CCTV image of the man they want to speak to.

The incident happened at Clifton Down Shopping Centre on Whiteladies Road.

Officers were called at about 12.15pm on 20 August.

A man had reportedly struck the staff member, a man in his 20s, and left the scene.

Officers attended and took the injured person to hospital for treatment.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "The man in the image is described as white, with grey facial hair, and sleeve and leg tattoos, who wore khaki shorts.

"If you recognise him, or have any other information which could help the investigation, please call 101 and give the reference 5223201322."