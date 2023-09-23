Concerns are growing for the welfare of a man who was last seen leaving hospital three days ago.

Matthew was reported missing from Gloucestershire Royal Hospital on 20 September and has not been seen since.

The 43-year-old is described as being 5ft 5ins in height, of a medium build and has short blonde hair which is thinning on the top.

He was last seen wearing a grey, stained Adidas hoodie, white t-shirt, navy shorts, white trainers with black socks and a yellow and black coat.

Gloucestershire Police is asking anyone who has seen Matthew or has information on his whereabouts to call them on 101 quoting incident 435 of 20 September.

The force is urging the public to call 999 if Matthew is present.