A man was taken to hospital with a leg injury after a crash involving a motorcyclist and van on the M5 motorway. The crash happened on the northbound carriageway just before Junction 9 for Tewkesbury at around 5.20pm on Friday 22 September.

The road reopened shortly before 7pm. Gloucestershire Police said they wanted to thank those caught up in traffic for their co-operation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision but has not spoken to police is asked to submit information by completing the online form quoting incident 274 of 22 September.