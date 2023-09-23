Fans of Bristol's unicorn arts trail have been grabbing the chance to see all of them together in one place before they are auctioned off for charity next month.

Around 10,000 people are expected to see the sculptures one last time over the weekend at the Propyard venue in St Phillips.

Sixty 'full sized' sculptures were dotted around the city and beyond during the summer, with fans scanning as many as possible on their mobiles.

This is the first and only time they have been on public show in one place, alongside 40 foals designed by schools and community groups.

Everyone wanted to snap the moment for prosperity Credit: ITV News

Leukaemia Care stand to benefit from hundreds of thousands of pounds when Propyard stages the sale of the unicorns on 5 October.

Many have already registered their interest with phone and internet bids from around the world expected to provide keen competition for the most sought-after designs.

The Unicorns were a hit with all ages Credit: ITV News

Director of Unicornfest, Nicole Scully, said: "It's exceeded all expectations with lots of people selling-out the sessions to view the unicorns.

"People have been messaging to ask if we can extend the exhibition but we just can't, this is the final chance to say goodbye."

The arts trail follows the success of similar ones in the West Country, including the Gorillas in 2011 and Gromit Unleashed two years later. I

t was recently announced another Gromit trail will be coming to Bristol in the summer of 2025.