A major A-road in Cornwall has been shut in both directions due to a fallen tree.

The tree is blocking the A38 between A390 Twelvewood Roundabout near Dobwalls and the A30 near Bodmin.

The tree has fallen across both lanes and contractors are on site, working to clear it.

Traffic is building and motorists in the area are being warned of delays.

In a statement, National Highways South-West thanked the public for their patience whilst they work to re-open the road.