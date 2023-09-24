Police are urging people to call 999 if they spot a missing boy last seen three days ago.

Hudson, 13, was wearing a dark Hoodrich hoody and grey jogging bottoms when he disappeared from the Puriton area on Thursday 21 September.

Avon and Somerset Police say they believe he might be in the Bridgwater area now. Hudson is described as white, male and around 5ft 4ins tall.

If you see Hudson, please call 999 and give the call-handler reference number 5223231161. Please call 101 with any other information.