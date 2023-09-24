A huge replica of a 17th-century ship has sailed into Dartmouth and is welcoming visitors.

El Galeón Andalucía, a replica Spanish ship, has stopped off in Devon for the second time this September.

The full-sized ship is also a 'floating museum' full of historical artefacts and information about life aboard in the 1600s.

Not only does it look authentic, it travels under the same style of navigation and sail power as the ships would have done in the 17th century.

It travels from port to port and recently docked at Plymouth. Now moored up in Dartmouth Harbour, it will be open to visitors until 25 September.

Visitors have until 25 September to see the ship in Dartmouth. Credit: Adrian Pierce / BPM Media

The cost is £10 for adults, £5 for children or £25 per family. Visitors are able to walk up the gangway, wander the decks and explore interactive exhibits.

Dart Harbour and Navigation Authority posted online earlier this week: "We are hugely excited that the Galeón Andalucía will be arriving in Dartmouth at around 3pm on Friday, and then will be moored on the town jetty and open to the public this weekend.

"She is a stunning replica of the type of vessel used by the Spanish Crown for maritime expeditions during the 16th through the 18th centuries, built in Spain in 2009, and is used as a floating museum.

"We hope you will be able to come and visit her."