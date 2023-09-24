Play Brightcove video

Watch the time-lapse video of the bridge being demolished.

A time-lapse video has shown how one of the bridges over the A30 dual carriageway was removed in a single weekend.

National Highways' contractors Costain put up protective pile mats and platforms across the road surface and around the new bridge next to the old one before attacking the 164-foot structure's spans, parapets and steelwork.As part of National Highways’ A30 Chiverton to Carland Cross dualling scheme, the 32-year-old bridge at Tolgroggan was dismantled.

Stretches of the road between Chiverton and Carland Cross near Truro were closed to all traffic overnight and there was a full weekend of closures as part of the £330m roadworks.

The work which started at 9am on Saturday 16 September was completed at midday on Sunday, as the debris was removed and banking replaced before the road reopened.

The A30 was closed between Scorrier and Boxheater from 8pm on 15 September, and the road reopened to traffic just before 2am on 18 September.

Alongside the Tolgroggan bridge demolition, a realignment of the A30 also took place at the Chiverton interchange as work progresses on the new interchange flyover.

Meanwhile, preparatory work continued at Marazanvose ahead of a forthcoming realignment to allow for work to continue on the scheme’s ‘green bridge’.

Neil Winter, senior project manager for National Highways’ A30 Chiverton to Carland Cross scheme, said: “We appreciate road closures have an impact on people’s journey times, we understand roadworks can be frustrating, and we thank people for their patience during this weekend’s closure.

“The A30 closure enabled our contractors Costain and their teams to make real progress with a number of works at the weekend, we’re keeping all closures to a minimum and we’ll ensure we communicate well in advance any further closures later in the year.”

The new carriageway is scheduled to be opened at the end of winter 2023/2024.