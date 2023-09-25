A car has been targeted in a suspected arson near Edingworth, Weston-super-Mare.

The fire service alerted police at around 6.40am on Sunday 24 September about the incident, which they were dealing with on White House Lane.

It is believed the car may be a Vauxhall Astra from the mid-to-late 2000s, police said.

CCTV and house-to-house enquiries are underway.

Avon and Somerset Police said: "Witnesses, or anyone who was driving in the area at the time and may potentially have relevant dashcam footage, is asked to call 101 and quote log number 203 of 24 September."