Watch: The water leak could be seen more than eight miles away from Gloucester Cathedral

A huge water leak that was spurting water high into the air at Gloucestershire Airport has been fixed after six days.

Severn Trent Water said this afternoon (Monday 25 September) it had "successfully completed the complex repairs" needed to fix the leak in the 36-inch pipe.

The water started leaking on Wednesday 20 September after a third party contractor damaged one of Severn Trent's largest water pipes at Gloucestershire airport.

Engineers have been in the area since Wednesday evening and said repairing the pipe at the Staverton airfield had proved "challenging".

The huge fountain of water was leaking for six days. Credit: ZM Aviation

They said the damaged pipe was "a critical part of the water network," and that due to its size and location, it had been difficult to stop the water flow without any wider impact.

Simon Merry, Severn Trent Tactical Control Lead, said: "Our teams have been working 24/7 on the pipe, one of the biggest at Gloucester Airport.

"The repairs were completed on Monday 25 September, and customer water supplies have remained unaffected throughout the incident.

"We'd like to thank everybody including the airport staff for their support and patience while we carried out these challenging repairs."