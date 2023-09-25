Play Brightcove video

Watch as rat seen taking food from pub table

A brewery says it is "working closely" with environmental health officers after a customer filmed a rat eating food on an outdoor table at one of its pubs.

Customer Mark Baker filmed the rat eating from the table next to where he was sat while visiting the Mill on the Exe pub in Exeter two weeks ago.

He said he reported the sighting to St Austell Brewery, which owns the pub, and Exeter City Council's environmental health department.

The brewery told ITV News West Country it has put "extensive measures" in place to tackle the issue, which it says is affecting multiple riverside properties.

A spokesperson for St Austell Brewery said: "We can confirm that Environmental Health are aware of this matter and are carrying out regular visits to monitor and assist with the situation, which is impacting riverside properties from the Weir down to the Quay, including the Mill on the Exe.

"We are working closely with Environmental Health and continuing to act on all advice. Last week, during their most recent visit to the area, they confirmed they were happy with the extensive measures we have put in place to help manage the situation that is affecting our external areas.

The rat was seen climbing onto plates to get food. Credit: Mark Baker

"We have been in touch with the guest and apologised for the impact this incident had on his experience, outlining the action we have and are continuing to take with support from local authorities."

Exeter City Council confirmed it has been working closely with the pub.