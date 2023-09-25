Part of the M5 had to be closed after a herd of goats escaped and ran into moving traffic.

Devon and Cornwall Police say around 20 to 30 animals ended up on the motorway between Cullompton and Tiverton at around midnight on Monday 25 September.

National Highways closed the motorway northbound so officers could round up the goats.

In a statement released at the time, a highways spokesperson said: "Traffic on the M5 northbound is stopped between J28 (Cullompton) and J27 (Tiverton) due to goats on the carriageway.

"Traffic officers and police are on scene. Delays are beginning to build on approach."

Traffic was allowed to continue at around 2.15am with one lane closed.

A police spokesperson said: "It was reported at midnight that there was a group of between 20 to 30 goats in the live lane of the M5.

"Police and highways attended and closed the road so that the goats could be safely moved to a field. The farmer was made aware."

All three lanes have now been reopened.